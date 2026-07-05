Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On July 5

Ramos is hitting for a .266 BA, .305 OBP and .452 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 24 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.69 ERA in 40 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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