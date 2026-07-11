Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Rockies On July 11

Ramos is hitting for a .271 BA, .308 OBP and .472 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 30 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 7.46 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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