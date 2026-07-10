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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Rockies On July 10

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Friday, July 10 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Ramos has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .276 BA, .314 OBP and .481 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .795 and he has scored 30 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Rockies.

Tanner Gordon (0-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 6.95 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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