FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Rays On May 3

Heliot Ramos and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Ramos has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .271 BA, .310 OBP and .407 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 12 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Steven Matz (4-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.31 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News