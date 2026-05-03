Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Rays On May 3

Ramos is hitting for a .271 BA, .310 OBP and .407 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 12 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

The Rays are sending Steven Matz (4-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.31 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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