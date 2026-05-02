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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Rays On May 2

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Ramos has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .272 BA, .311 OBP and .412 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 12 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Griffin Jax (1-2) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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