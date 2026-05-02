Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Rays On May 2

Ramos is hitting for a .272 BA, .311 OBP and .412 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 12 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will look to Griffin Jax (1-2) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.