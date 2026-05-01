Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Rays On May 1

Ramos is hitting for a .282 BA, .322 OBP and .427 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .749 and he has scored 12 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Shane McClanahan (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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