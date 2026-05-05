Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Padres On May 5

Ramos is hitting for a .270 BA, .306 OBP and .421 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 12 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a triple against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season.

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