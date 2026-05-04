Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Padres On May 4

Ramos is hitting for a .270 BA, .308 OBP and .410 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 12 runs. In 130 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Randy Vasquez makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.94 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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