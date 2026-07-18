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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Mariners On July 18

Heliot Ramos and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Ramos has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .278 BA, .313 OBP and .467 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 32 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last game against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.23 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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