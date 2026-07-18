Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Mariners On July 18

Ramos is hitting for a .278 BA, .313 OBP and .467 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 32 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his last game against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.23 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.

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