Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Dodgers On May 13

Ramos is hitting for a .277 BA, .315 OBP and .445 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored 19 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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