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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 30

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ramos has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .310 OBP and .436 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 21 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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