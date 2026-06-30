Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 30

Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .310 OBP and .436 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 21 runs. In 184 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

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