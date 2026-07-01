Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 1

Ramos is hitting for a .263 BA, .305 OBP and .429 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 21 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-7) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 6.15 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.