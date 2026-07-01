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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 1

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Ramos has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .263 BA, .305 OBP and .429 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 21 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (3-7) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 6.15 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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