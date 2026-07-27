Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Brewers On July 27

Ramos is hitting for a .262 BA, .298 OBP and .438 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 34 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Brandon Sproat gets the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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