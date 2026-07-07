Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Blue Jays On July 7

Ramos is hitting for a .274 BA, .314 OBP and .492 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 27 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He hit two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Spencer Miles (4-1) in his third start this season.

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