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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Take On Blue Jays On July 7

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Ramos has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .274 BA, .314 OBP and .492 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored 27 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He hit two homers in his previous game (going 3-for-5) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Spencer Miles (4-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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