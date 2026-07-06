Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Blue Jays On July 6

Ramos is hitting for a .266 BA, .307 OBP and .448 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 24 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kevin Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.19 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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