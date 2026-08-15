Hayden Wesneski And Astros Take On Mariners On Aug. 15
Hayden Wesneski will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Wesneski has +124 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Wesneski is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.