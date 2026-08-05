Hayden Wesneski And Astros Face Blue Jays On Aug. 5

Wesneski is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA and eight strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.