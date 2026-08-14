Hao-Yu Lee And Tigers Face White Sox On Aug. 14

Lee is hitting for a .265 BA, .297 OBP and .420 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 19 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Guardians.

The White Sox will look to Sean Newcomb (1-3) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.