Hao-Yu Lee And Tigers Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 26

Lee is hitting for a .275 BA, .314 OBP and .428 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 26 runs. In 246 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Freddy Peralta (5-11 with a 5.33 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 27th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.