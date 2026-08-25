Hao-Yu Lee And Tigers Take On Rays On Aug. 25

Lee is hitting for a .276 BA, .315 OBP and .431 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 26 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (9-4) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 4.17 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 123 strikeouts.

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