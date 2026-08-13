Hao-Yu Lee And Tigers Play Guardians On Aug. 13

Lee is hitting for a .268 BA, .300 OBP and .424 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 19 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (9-6) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He's put together a 2.57 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 136 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.