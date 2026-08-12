Hao-Yu Lee And Tigers Play Guardians On Aug. 12
Hao-Yu Lee and his Detroit Tigers will face the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Lee has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Lee is hitting for a .267 BA, .300 OBP and .421 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 18 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.
Foster Griffin (12-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.