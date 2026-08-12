Hao-Yu Lee And Tigers Play Guardians On Aug. 12

Lee is hitting for a .267 BA, .300 OBP and .421 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 18 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Foster Griffin (12-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 24th start of the season. He has a 3.31 ERA in 133 1/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.

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