Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On May 4

Henderson is hitting for a .209 BA, .275 OBP and .460 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 23 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.51 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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