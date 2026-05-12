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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Yankees On May 12

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .206 BA, .263 OBP and .411 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 23 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren (4-1 with a 3.46 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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