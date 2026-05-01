Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Yankees On May 1

Henderson is hitting for a .214 BA, .283 OBP and .481 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 22 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. Henderson has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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