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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Yankees On Aug. 18

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will face the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .222 BA, .304 OBP and .401 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 76 runs. In 563 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Henderson has recorded nine steals on 14 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Rays.

Carlos Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his 10th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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