Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face White Sox On June 30

Henderson is hitting for a .224 BA, .296 OBP and .415 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 46 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (2-6) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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