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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face White Sox On June 30

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .224 BA, .296 OBP and .415 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 46 runs. In 389 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double) against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Erick Fedde (2-6) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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