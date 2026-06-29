Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face White Sox On June 29

Henderson is hitting for a .221 BA, .291 OBP and .410 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 45 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Sean Burke (5-4 with a 3.71 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.