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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play White Sox On July 1

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .227 BA, .297 OBP and .417 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 48 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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