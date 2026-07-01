Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play White Sox On July 1

Henderson is hitting for a .227 BA, .297 OBP and .417 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored 48 runs. In 394 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on 10 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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