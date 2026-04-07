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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face White Sox On April 7

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Henderson has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .220 BA, .304 OBP and .488 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored six runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Shane Smith (0-2) out for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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