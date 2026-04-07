Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face White Sox On April 7

Henderson is hitting for a .220 BA, .304 OBP and .488 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored six runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in seven runs. Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.

The White Sox are sending Shane Smith (0-2) out for his third start of the season.

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