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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face White Sox On April 6

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Monday, April 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Henderson has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .216 BA, .310 OBP and .432 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored five runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Grant Taylor (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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