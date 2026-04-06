Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face White Sox On April 6

Henderson is hitting for a .216 BA, .310 OBP and .432 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored five runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Grant Taylor (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his third start of the season.

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