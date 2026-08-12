Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Twins On Aug. 12

Henderson is hitting for a .216 BA, .296 OBP and .392 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 70 runs. In 540 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Henderson has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Twins.

Zebby Matthews makes the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 5.23 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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