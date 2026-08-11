Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 11

Henderson is hitting for a .212 BA, .293 OBP and .382 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 68 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Henderson has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (7-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.