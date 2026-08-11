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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 11

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Henderson has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .212 BA, .293 OBP and .382 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 68 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Henderson has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (7-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.45 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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