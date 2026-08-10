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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Twins On Aug. 10

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Henderson has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .213 BA, .294 OBP and .384 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 67 runs. In 531 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Henderson has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Dean Kremer (1-4 with a 5.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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