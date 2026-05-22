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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Tigers On May 22

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Henderson has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .220 BA, .271 OBP and .416 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 24 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5) against the Rays.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.77 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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