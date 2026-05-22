Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Tigers On May 22

Henderson is hitting for a .220 BA, .271 OBP and .416 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 24 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3 for 5) against the Rays.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.77 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.