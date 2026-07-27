Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Tigers On July 27

Henderson is hitting for a .221 BA, .291 OBP and .402 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 61 runs. In 481 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Braves.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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