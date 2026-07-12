FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Royals On July 12

Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .290 OBP and .401 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 54 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Henderson has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (3-6 with a 4.56 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News