Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Royals On July 12

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .290 OBP and .401 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 54 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Henderson has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (3-6 with a 4.56 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.