Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Royals On July 10

Henderson is hitting for a .219 BA, .291 OBP and .396 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 53 runs. In 426 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Henderson has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Luinder Avila (4-3 with a 5.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.