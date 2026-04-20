Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Royals On April 20

Henderson is hitting for a .204 BA, .279 OBP and .484 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 14 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 15 runs. Henderson has recorded four steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Seth Lugo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.48 ERA in 24 1/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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