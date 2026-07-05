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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Reds On July 5

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Henderson has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .226 BA, .299 OBP and .410 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 51 runs. In 408 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo (2-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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