Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Reds On July 4

Henderson is hitting for a .226 BA, .300 OBP and .413 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 50 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 39 runs. Henderson has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Reds.

Hunter Greene starts for the first time this season for the Reds.

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