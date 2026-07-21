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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Take On Red Sox On July 21

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Henderson has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .224 BA, .293 OBP and .402 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 58 runs. In 458 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He racked up three extra-base hits in his last appearance (3 for 5 with three doubles) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will look to Eduardo Rivera (0-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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