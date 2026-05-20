Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Rays On May 20

Henderson is hitting for a .211 BA, .264 OBP and .412 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .675 and he has scored 24 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Jesse Scholtens (4-2) gets the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

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