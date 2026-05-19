Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Rays On May 19

Henderson is hitting for a .210 BA, .264 OBP and .415 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 24 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 24 runs. Henderson has recorded six steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (1-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 23 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

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