Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 14

Henderson is hitting for a .214 BA, .297 OBP and .390 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 71 runs. In 545 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 49 runs. Henderson has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

The Rays will send Steven Matz (5-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.