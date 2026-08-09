Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Rangers On Aug. 9

Henderson is hitting for a .215 BA, .295 OBP and .387 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 65 runs. In 526 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (4-8 with a 4.08 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.