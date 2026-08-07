Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Rangers On Aug. 7

Henderson is hitting for a .218 BA, .297 OBP and .393 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 65 runs. In 518 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Henderson has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Nathan Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 135 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.