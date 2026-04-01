Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Face Rangers On April 1

Henderson had a .274 BA, .349 OBP and .438 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .787 and he scored 85 runs. In 651 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 68 runs. Henderson recorded 30 steals on 35 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (0-1) starts for the Rangers, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.