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Gunnar Henderson
Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson

Baltimore Orioles • #2 SS

Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Pirates On April 5

Gunnar Henderson and his Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Henderson has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Henderson is hitting for a .242 BA, .342 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored five runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in six runs. Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Braxton Ashcraft (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gunnar Henderson

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