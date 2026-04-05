Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Play Pirates On April 5

Henderson is hitting for a .242 BA, .342 OBP and .485 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored five runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in six runs. Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Braxton Ashcraft (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.