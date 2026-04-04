Gunnar Henderson And Orioles Square Off Against Pirates On April 4

Henderson is hitting for a .233 BA, .303 OBP and .500 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored four runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in six runs. Henderson has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will look to Carmen Mlodzinski (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.